ROCK CREEK — A former United Methodist Church has been adapted into a new funeral home.
“This church is one of the icons of Rock Creek. It was built in 1844,” said Gary Best, who has opened a second Best Funeral Home.
“It is an established piece of Rock Creek. It is a huge building. It can accommodate large funerals,” he said.
Best said it is important to treat families well in their time of need.
“You do things for the right reasons and everything takes care of itself,” he said.
Best is married to Tracey Best, who helped him renovate the structure for the funeral home’s needs. He said the family and acarpenter did 98 percent of the work.
Best is excited about coming back to Ashtabula County after building Best Funeral Home in Middlefield for the last 13 years.
He said he grew up in Conneaut on a farm and eventually had a 20-year career in the Armed Forces. He said he graduated from St. John in 1985 and had lots of friends throughout the county including Rock Creek.
Best said he learned a lot about serving others in the military, which transfers to helping families in their most difficult time.
He said the ability to be quick on your feet is important.
“Things change [in the military] all the time. You have to be flexible,” Best said.
“We are keeping with our business model by maintaining affordable and competitive pricing for our services,” Best said.
During the building renovation, Best said they found large support beams beneath a stage that were used to form a cross that is in the front of the area where the funerals will be held.
