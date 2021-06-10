GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Fireworks are planned for 10 p.m. on July 4 in the village, and various entities are seeking funding for the display.
The fireworks will be launched from the village’s Municipal Golf Course, according to a press release from the Geneva-on-the-Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau. The fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Strip, according to the release.
Pamela Coulter, office administrator with the Geneva-on-the-Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau, said parking will be prohibited on side streets leading to the golf course in order to ensure that emergency vehicles can still respond to any issues during the show.
Parking will also be prohibited on the south side of Lake Avenue for the same reason, she said.
Spectators should arrive early to secure parking spaces, Coulter said.
The fireworks will be dedicated to Tony Zala, who served as president of the Geneva-on-the-Lake Kiwanis Club and president of the Geneva-on-the-Lake Visitors Bureau. Zala died earlier this year, Coulter said.
Zala spearheaded the fireworks and Easter egg hunts, according to his obituary. He was also a small business owner and special education teacher.
Tim Mills, president of the Visitors Bureau, said Zala put a ton of work into the fireworks every year.
“He was down there every ... Fourth of July night when they shot them off, and he was back there in the mornings, helping get the golf course cleaned up so they could get back into play the next day.”
The fireworks display will be different from previous years, Mills said.
“We didn’t know what the [health] restrictions were going to be, so we decided to go with a little different show,” Mills said. “We went with bigger mortars, bigger shells that go higher up in the air.”
The larger shells will make the fireworks visible from further away, Mills said.
“That should make it a little easier, so people can sit on their own porches, front decks, back decks, in their yards, wherever they need to go, or anywhere on the Strip for that matter,” Mills said. The fireworks should be visible from the Lodge to Geneva Township Park, he said.
“That was our thinking, it worked both ways for us,” Mills said. “If the restrictions were lifted, we were covered, if they weren’t lifted, we were still covered.”
The larger, more visible show increased the cost of the show by $5,000, Mills said. More than half of the cost of the fireworks is paid for by donations, Mills said.
“This year’s a little bit more challenging,” he said.
“We wanted to have it, and we have to start getting back to somewhat normalcy here and have some fun and stay within what we have to do,” Mills added later.
Donations can be made at the Visitors Center on Lake Road in Geneva-on-the-Lake, or at the Key Bank on North Ridge Road in Madison, according to the statement. Donations should be made to the Geneva Area Fireworks Fund.
There is no hard deadline for donations, Coulter said.
“It’s going to be a good show,” Mills said. “I hope people come out and they understand why we did what we did.”
