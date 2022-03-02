CONNEAUT — Fundraisers and a clean-up day are planned for later this week, to help the Conneaut Local Youth Organization recover from extensive flood damage.
Recent high-water levels on Conneaut Creek damaged all seven ball fields at CLYO’s Center Road facility.
At a Conneaut City Council meeting on Monday night, City Manager Jim Hockaday said Rainbow Cafe and the Conneaut Dairy Queen will be raising money for CLYO on Thursday. A clean-up day is also planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Hockaday said.
Hockaday said there will likely need to be additional clean-up days.
“I’m sure many of you have seen the photos online,” Hockaday said. “I can tell you it’s much worse in person. ... It’s absolutely devastating.”
Hockaday said ice carried by the flood water caused a significant amount of damage, and flooding washed debris into the park.
CLYO fields are used by the Conneaut High School boys baseball and girls softball teams.
“So I see this as assistance, at least to another government entity in this case,” Hockaday said. “Not to mention it’s a community park.”
City employees will be working on getting the driveway into the facility into usable shape.
Last week, a meeting took place between representatives from the Conneaut Area City Schools, the city, CLYO and the Ashtabula County Metroparks, Hockaday said.
Hockaday said improvements are being considered for the field at Malek Park, which could be used for girls softball for this season only. If that takes place, efforts could be focused on repairing the field used for boys baseball, which has the most significant amount of debris on it and is more accessible, Hockaday said.
The softball field is closest to the river, has substantial damage and is the least accessible to heavy equipment, he said.
Hockaday said there is an immediate need to get the area cleaned up and in order, reinvestment in the park to get it playable again and a long-term, strategic question about whether or not the fields should be moved.
“I think we’ve seen some pretty extreme weather events lately,” Hockaday said.
He said he expects opening games to be delayed or moved.
In other business
• Work will start soon on a water-line project on Route 20, Hockaday said. A pre-construction meeting was scheduled for Tuesday morning, Hockaday said. Work will take place along the north tree lawn, and is expected to take 10 days.
Work will take place between Parrish and Gore roads, Hockaday said. Traffic will be maintained in both directions.
Dominion crews are also working on Route 20 by the North Kingsville line.
“Slow down, take your time,” Hockaday said. “They’re doing the best they can.”
• An ordinance was introduced to award a contract to United Survey Inc. for sewer lining along Route 20. The contract is for a total of $512,690.
Hockaday said there were multiple competitive bids for the project.
The project will include lining sewer pipes along Route 20 at various locations, lining portions of 71 sewer laterals and lining a number of manholes, Hockaday said.
The ordinance was moved to a second reading.
