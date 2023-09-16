JEFFERSON — Every family faces certain challenges in their lives. It’s a given fact. Unfortunately, some families face multiple challenges, seemingly all at once.
Rick and Lynne Morrow have been dealt several serious blows to their tight-knit family in the last five years. The latest is Lynne’s diagnosis of a rare brain cancer.
“Lynne has been dealing with health issues for at least a year,” said her cousin, Caroline Scardina. “Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic only recently discovered it was cancer.”
The diagnosis is the latest in a long list of tragedies the couple and family have experienced in recent years.
Five years ago, their 7-year-old grandson, Kelden, was killed in a four-wheeler accident.
“Death is always hard, but especially when it’s a child,” Scardina said.
The family struggled to understand and to cope with such a huge loss, but this was not to be the only loss they would endure.
Just before last Christmas, Rick’s and Lynne’s 35-year-old daughter Whitney, (Kelden’s mother), came down with what they thought was a routine case of the flu. However, that flu developed into pneumonia, and ultimately sepsis. One day, after a trip to the emergency room, Whitney succumbed to the sepsis.
Whitney left behind her two other children, Kyre, 15, and Delaney, 14, who Rick and Lynne are now raising, with the help of their other two adult children, Rick and Carolyn.
The day after Whitney’s funeral, Lynne traveled to the Cleveland Clinic for a scheduled biopsy. The results did not reveal brain cancer at that time. That diagnosis came a few months later, following a life-threatening brain bleed and issues with cerebral fluid drainage. As expected, the family is devastated, Scardina said.
Daily trips to Cleveland for chemotherapy and radiation treatments have consumed Lynne’s and Rick’s life for more than a month. A team of family members rallied to their aid to provide transportation back and forth, Scardina said, noting that Lynne’s last treatment was last Saturday.
She will find out in mid-October if the treatment has shrunk the tumor, Scardina said.
Scardina and Lynne are just two months apart in age and were best friends growing up together in Jefferson Township, but their relationship goes beyond that.
“We’re cousins by birth, but she’s my sister,” Scardina said, tears clouding her eyes as she spoke.
Because Scardina is so close to her cousin and because Lynne and Rick have suffered through so much recently, Scardina took it upon herself to spearhead a fundraiser for the family.
Relatives, close friends, and former classmates from the Jefferson Area High School class of 1979, are part of a committee helping to organize an event on Nov. 3 at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds Expo building.
“An anonymous party paid for the use of the building,” Scardina said, adding that she feels blessed that someone stepped forward to do this.
“It’s so important when a community of people comes beside you to lift you up,” she said. “It makes a huge difference in your journey of grief. I want Lynne and Rick to know that they aren’t alone.”
Many classmates have stepped forward to help out, even those no longer living in the county. In addition, Dan Gaul and Cherry Valley Processing have paired up to donate a $300 meat package that will be raffled off, Beth Cool donated a quilt that she made, and Michelle Gruber donated one of her paintings.
More donations for the live auction, which also will be take place at the Nov. 3 fundraiser, are being sought. Local auctioneer Jeff Otto will lead this portion of the event.
“I appreciate the outpouring of support and the love from everyone,” Lynne said. “It’s amazing.”
Scardina is hoping donations can be finalized soon so that everything can be organized in plenty of time, she said.
Scardina, former owner and operator of Josephine’s Restaurant in Jefferson, will cater the meal. A famously popular item on the restaurant’s menu, Josephine’s fruited coleslaw, will be featured that night.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Live, Chinese and silent auctions will be featured, as well as the meat package raffle, and 50/50 raffles.
Tickets are $25 and are available in advance at lynnemorrowandfamilyfundr.rsvpify.com. Paper tickets are available upon request.
Monetary, larger items, and basket donations can be made online or mailed to Scardina at the address on the website.
