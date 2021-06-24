Fundraiser in progress for area man who died in motocross accident

An online fundraiser met its goal in less than a day, to pay for the funeral expenses of Dylan Weaver, who died on Saturday in a crash.
The fundraiser was organized through GoFundMe, and met its initial $10,000 goal within a day, said Autumn Uber, who organized the fundraiser.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser was nearing $25,000 raised for Weaver’s funeral expenses.
The fundraiser hit $5,000 in a few hours, and $10,000, the initial goal, late at night on the first day it was up, Uber said.
“I truly never expected it expected it to turn out the way that it has,” Uber said. “Honestly, I was hoping that we could maybe get enough to cover the funeral and lift a little bit of weight off of them, but it’s really went far and wide.”
Uber said she plans to keep the fundraiser up until the end of the week.
“I personally feel like ... when you click it, you can see how much it’s raised, and I feel like if they still want to donate, they will,” she said.
Shawn Weaver, Dylan’s brother, said Dylan was known for his smile and his generosity.
“I had so many people reach out to me, that I may have never talked to in my life, and they come to me and told me how much Dylan has helped them, or been there for them or gone out of his way for them,” Shawn Weaver said. “It makes me proud because there’s a lot of times where I was a father figure to him. He lived with me for a long time, and he was here when my son was born.”
Dylan loved his family, Shawn Weaver said.
“It didn’t matter if we were all mad at each other,” he said. “Dylan always had a way to get us all back together.”
The fundraiser’s success has been amazing, Shawn Weaver said.
“You always hear about how strong the motocross community is, and how we’re all a big family,” he said. “Just to see what it’s done and what it’s still doing, it’s amazing. There isn’t enough thank yous in the world that I can give out to everyone,” he added later.
People have made shirts and stickers who are also raising money, Shawn Weaver said.
“It’s so hard for me to keep track of everybody that’s gone out of their way for [Dylan], as much as he would do for everyone else,” he said.
Anyone who wishes to contribute to the fundraiser can do so at gofund.me/9a5bcc78.
