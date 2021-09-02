CONNEAUT — There’s a new face in the Conneaut Law Office, as the city’s assistant law director position shifts from part time to full time.
John Lewis started as the city’s full-time assistant law director on Aug. 25, Conneaut Law Director Kyle Smith said. Having Lewis join the office is a great opportunity, he said.
“We have a lot of stuff going on, a lot of projects, a lot of code enforcement, a lot of other matters really picking up in Conneaut,” Smith said. “And having an attorney of John’s caliber is going to really add an important dimension to what our office can do.”
The need for a full-time assistant law director has been a growing issue that has culminated in the last year or so, Smith said.
“We’re a very busy office,” Smith said. “We file a lot of cases in Common Pleas Court, we have a very active municipal court and we have the commitment of the city manager and city council for code enforcement, for cleaning the town up and for economic development.”
Lewis previously worked at the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.
“This is all coming together nicely and I think John’s presence is going to add a lot to the effort,” Smith said.
Conneaut Council approved changing the assistant law director position from part time to full time at a meeting in August, after the previous law director submitted his notice. At the time, Smith said it was difficult to attract candidates to a part-time position.
“This is just a great opportunity, and we’re very fortunate to have an attorney of John’s caliber and character,” Smith said. “We’re just exceptionally pleased and we will make sure to ensure that it’s worth the effort.”
Lewis could not be reached for comment.
