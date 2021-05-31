ASHTABULA — Looking for help but not sure where to start? Contact 2-1-1 Ashtabula County.
2-1-1 has operators available 24/7. The operators are real people who can assess your needs and provide information on community resources: like help with food, utilities, rent and much more.
2-1-1 is free and confidential. 2-1-1 is also available by phone or computer.
Use the service by dialing 2-1-1, visiting www.211ashtabula.org, or texting your zip code to TXT211 (898211). 2-1-1 is available by phone any time, day or night. Texting is available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
There is no cost to text by 2-1-1, though standard messaging rates apply.
The people at 2-1-1 understand that navigating resources can be difficult. Every day, thousands of people across the United States reach out to 2-1-1 for information and referrals. Community Action has been providing this vital service for more than 18 years to Ashtabula County and volunteers are eager to help.
The 2-1-1 database has over 700 programs ready to assist individuals and families.
Since the start of the pandemic, 2-1-1 can even help you locate newer, COVID relief resources. When is the next COVID-19 vaccine clinic? Are funds available to help pay my rent/mortgage? How can I ensure I get the child tax credit for my family? These are all sample questions that 2-1-1 may be able to assist with.
