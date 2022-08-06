JEFFERSON — Mark Twain made the frog jumping world famous in his short story, "Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County."
And, although fairgoers may have read the story several times, it's best to experience the frog frenzy in person.
Rain or shine, frogs and their handlers will take center stage at 1 p.m. Tuesday in front of the grandstand for the Ashtabula County Fair's annual Frog Jumping Contest.
After catching his frog, training his frog and entering it in last year's contest, Seth Burlingham, of Jefferson, took home the trophy for 2021 Frog Jump.
His frog jumped 11 feet 5 inches — short of the 21 feet 5 and 3/4 inches World's Record — but creating lots of frog-gone excitement among spectators.
J.R. Williams, 3, of Geneva, entered his monster frog named Willie in the contest. The beast came in a close second, jumping 10 feet 10 inches.
In previous years, frogs the size of a quarter have out jumped monster bullfrogs. You just never know and that's what makes it so exciting.
As with any great contest, you must know the rules of the game. Here's what frogs and their handlers need to know:
Each contestant is allowed to enter one frog. The frogs are allowed three consecutive jumps, the length of which will be measured in a straight line from the center of the starting point.
A false start by an anxious frog may be declared by the judges. All judge's decisions are final.
Disqualifications will take place in the event of unsportsmanlike conduct or evidence of frog drugging.
Prizes come in the form of fair bucks to be used at the fair.
Get there early because the frog jump is always a hit with people of all ages.
