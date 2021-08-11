JEFFERSON — Frogs and their jockeys were jumping with joy Tuesday at the return of the annual Ashtabula County Fair Frog Jumping Contest.
Seth Burlingham, of Jefferson, won the 2021 Frog Jump held in front of the grandstand. His frog jumped 11 feet 5 inches — short of the 21 feet 5 and 3/4 inches World’s Record — but creating lots of excitement at the fair. Last year’s fair, along with the popular frog jump was canceled because of the pandemic.
J.R. Williams, 3, of Geneva, brought his monster frog named Willie, who came in a close second, jumping 10 feet 10 inches.
J.R.’s mother, Leah Shea, said they named Willie after catching him in J.R.’s uncle’s farm in Plymouth Township.
“Will we win, will we lose, we don’t know,” she said.
Spectators oohed and aahed Willie’s size. One man hollered, “Where’d you get him? In Africa?”
Wille didn’t like all the attention and took off hopping across the race track. Luckily, 14-year-old Liam Khalaf grabbed Willie before he reached the infield.
“I was here and I like catching animals,” Liam said. “It was running away and I didn’t see anyone going for it, so I did.”
Third place went to Payton Culver, 6, of North Kingsville, with his frog, Cotton Candy. The sweet frog jumped 10 feet.
Several other children brought their frogs in buckets to compete for the top prize, but it wasn’t in the cards. Two frogs refused to jump at all and spectators whispered, “Frog legs tonight.”
Benjamin Jackson, 12, of Jefferson, poked, thumped and urged his frog to jump, but the stubborn frog wouldn’t budge.
Braden Burlingham had the same problem, but eventually, the frog jumped 6 feet 6 inches, wrapping up the competition.
No frogs were injured in the event, but a few felt the pressure and attempted a daring escape only to be squeezed tight by their owners.
Today is Family Day at the fair. Several more contests will be held today just for children, including a drawing, pennies in the sawdust, egg and spoon race and balloon toss.
