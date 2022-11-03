ASHTABULA — The annual Ashtabula County Friends for Life dinner for members and the public is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Brighter Horizons Restaurant, 2315 West Ave.
“It will be interesting to hear our speaker from Cleveland Right to Life, Kate Makra’s update on pro-life directions post-election day, as well as CRTL’s plans for the upcoming pro-life convention, Bringing America Back to Life,” ACFFL President Crystal Latimer said.
A head count for the restaurant is requested. Meals will be ordered on your own from the menu. RSVP at 440-466-7441 or 440 466 6414.
The next regular meeting of Friends for Life is at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Gateway Church, Ashtabula.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.