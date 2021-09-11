ASHTABULA — The 15th annual Friends for Life Candlelight Vigil will be at 2 p.m. Sept.19 at Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 West Prospect Road.
The vigil is planned for the day after the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children (Sept. 18). This is the first vigil to be held in the fall instead of January to take advantage of the better weather.
Dozens are expected to gather at the funeral home to light white taper candles. The Rev. Craig Adams from Gateway Church in Austinburg will be the featured speaker.
“Friends For Life appreciates the public’s faithful prayer and financial support, but would love to see more faces at meetings to bring new workers and fresh ideas to the table,” said Cathie Schmidt, a member of Friends for Life.
Friends for Life also have the following events planned:
• Sept. 25 — Breakfast meeting at 9:30 p.m. Best Friends restaurant, Geneva;
• Nov. 18 — Dinner at Kardohely’s restaurant in Ashtabula;
• Jan. 21 — National March for Life, Washington, D.C.
The march will mark the 49th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case supporting the constitutional right to privacy under the 14th amendment in abortion cases. In effect, the decision overturned all state and federal laws outlawing or restricting abortion, making Roe v. Wade one of the most controversial and politically significant cases in U.S. Supreme Court history.
For more information on the above events, call Schmidt at 440-466- 6414 or Crystal Latimer, 440-466-7441.
