ASHTABULA — The 16th Annual Ashtabula County Friends for Life candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening at Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home.
President Crystal Lattimer welcomed the crowd of about 30 people who attended the vigil to pray and light white tapered candles in remembrance of the unborn.
The Rev. Curtis Cecil, pastor of the Jefferson Church of the Nazarene, was the keynote speaker.
Sherry Cornell provided music.
The vigil was held on the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children. This was the second vigil to be held in the fall instead of January on the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, in an effort to take advantage of the better weather, according to organizers.
Latimer provided some recent facts and figures about abortion in Ohio and Ashtabula County:
• There were 19,438 abortions performed in 2020 in Ohio
• The number of abortions performed in 2020 on Ashtabula County women was 95, down from 175 in 2010
• There were 328 abortions in 2020 in Ohio involving pregnancies of 19 or 20 weeks of gestation. There were 113 abortions involving pregnancies of 21 weeks or more.
• 62 percent of all Ohio abortions were performed at a gestation of less than nine weeks with another 25 percent involving pregnancies of nine to 12 weeks.
To end the vigil, Friends for Life lit candles, as those in attendance sang “Silent Night.”
