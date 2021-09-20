ASHTABULA — Greater awareness, passion, prayer and love are needed if abortion is ever to come to an end, according to the Rev. Craig Adams, pastor at Gateway Church in Austinburg.
Adams was the keynote speaker Sunday afternoon at the 15th annual Ashtabula County Friends for Life candlelight vigil held at Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home. More than two dozen people gathered at the funeral home to pray and light white tapered candles in remembrance of the unborn.
“God hates abortion and hands that shed innocent blood, but he doesn’t hate the women that have gone through it,” he said. “Churches need to use a hand of love when dealing with this. The law needs to change, but hearts also need to be changed.”
The vigil was held the day after the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children. This was the first vigil to be held in the fall instead of January on the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, in an effort to take advantage of the better weather, said Crystal Latimer, president of Ashtabula County Friends for Life.
The Rev. Sean Hampton, pastor of Ashtabula First Church of the Nazarene, opened the vigil with a prayer, asking God to use those gathered to make a difference and “speak for those who can’t speak for themselves.”
Latimer welcomed everyone and provided some recent facts and figures about abortion in Ohio and Ashtabula County:
• There were 20,102 abortions performed in 2019 in Ohio
• The number of abortions performed in 2019 on Ashtabula County women was 109, down from 200 in 2009
• 61 percent of all Ohio abortions were performed at a gestation of less than nine weeks with another 26 percent involving pregnancies of 9 to 12 weeks
• There were 261 abortions in 2019 in Ohio involving pregnancies of 19 or 20 weeks of gestation. There were 95 abortions involving pregnancies of 21 weeks or more.
Kaitlyn Donihue of ‘Justice for All’ then talked about her group’s efforts to equip pro-life people to respectfully talk with others who have different views about abortion.
“We believe you can have a tremendous impact,” she said.
Jim Gruening provided music on his guitar, including Amy Grant’s “I’ll Carry You,” and the worship song, “Isn’t He?”
Organizers then lit candles, as those in attendance sang the worship song, “Alleluia.”
This January will mark the 49th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case supporting the constitutional right to privacy under the 14th amendment in abortion cases. In effect, the decision overturned all state and federal laws outlawing or restricting abortion, making Roe vs. Wade one of the most controversial and politically significant cases in U.S. Supreme Court history.
