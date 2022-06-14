JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce invites area residents to Jefferson for three Friday Nights Out this summer.
On the last Friday in June, July and August, from 5-8 p.m., about 20 vendors, five food trucks and live music will fill the center of town.
An evening to get outside with your pet will be the theme of the first Friday Nights Out, slated for June 24, and feature sales, a craft fair, vendors and giveaways.
“The events are really shaping up to be full of fun,” said Tina Fuller, owner of the Refindary Vintage Market in Jefferson.
The folks at Harrison’s Doggie Spaw will be offering ornament decorating, while the Henderson Memorial Public Library will host a pet-costume contest.
The Jefferson Historical Society will be open, and the Humane Society of Ashtabula County and the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League will be there. Local retailers will be open, offering specials for the visitors.
In addition to the village’s restaurants, there will be food trucks lined up, including Bomb Dogs, Hunger Squad, Kona Ice, Herbivore 440 Wood Fired Pizza, and Dairy Delight.
The July 29 Friday Nights Out is an Artist Stroll, highlighting local artists in the community. There will be sidewalk chalk out for everyone to demonstrate creative skills.
Closing out the summer on Aug. 26, is Welcome Back Fall event, featuring all the things people like about fall, including lots of pumpkins.
All three Fridays will feature live music in the gazebo right in the center of Jefferson. The schedule is as follows:
• June 24 — The Tug Creek Band, playing bluegrass and classic country.
• July 29 — Falcon Bluegrass, playing bluegrass music.
• Aug. 26 — Gary Pirrung, a guitarist from Warren.
“We are hoping to offer exciting evenings and show off our beautiful village for all our residents and visitors,” Fuller said.
For more information, go to Jeffersonchamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.