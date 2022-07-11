JEFFERSON — A Friday night country music concert is returning to the Ashtabula County Fair, slated for Aug. 9-14.
Two performers will take the grandstand stage on Aug. 12, bringing big name country stars to Jefferson once again.
Ashley Barron will open at 7 p.m., with Tyler Farr set to perform at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Farr boasts three No. 1 songs on the charts: “A Guy Walks into a Bar,” “Whiskey in My Water” and “Redneck Crazy.”
He is the only solo male country artist in the past decade to have his first two studio albums debut in the Billboard Top 200 chart.
He also is the first artist signed to Jason Aldean’s Night Train Records/BBR Music Group.
Barron describes herself as “embracing the independent and powerful countrywoman aura in her writing and music.” She is influenced by the country greats Johnny Cash and Miranda Lambert.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he’s excited for this year’s fair and the return of a Friday night concert.
Online tickets are available on the Ashtabula County Fair website, www.ashtabulafair.com.
Grandstand reserved seating is $20 plus credit card processing fees. Ages 2 and under for the grandstand are free if held on an adult’s lap. There are no strollers allowed in the grandstand.
To get closer to the artists, tickets for the track by the stage, standing only, are $25 plus credit card processing fees.
Advanced sale tickets also may be purchased with cash at the fair secretary’s office underneath the grandstands starting Saturday.
Ashtabula County Fair Board secretary/treasurer Donna Vargo suggests fairgoers get their tickets early, as seating is going to be handled differently this year.
There will be assigned, numbered seating in the grandstand, she said.
Fair Board members hope to be sold-out by fair time.
The secretary’s office will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, closed Sundays and Mondays [until the week of the fair], and will reopen 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.