ASHTABULA — The city’s free fall curbside leaf bag pickup will begin Monday in the Ashtabula Harbor, and Oct. 4 in the wards.
Under the leaf bag program, Public Works crews will pick up leaves placed in biodegradable paper bags at curbside every Monday throughout October and November.
The city eliminated the 25-cent leaf bag stickers and sale of leaf bags several years ago.
The Harbor route is Walnut Boulevard south to Carpenter Road, and the Ashtabula River west to the city limits.
The ward route is all of the homes not picked up in the Harbor route.
There are rules: Yard waste must be bagged in biodegradable bags. Sticks and branches should be in bundles no longer than three feet and no heavier than 20 pounds.
During the other eight months of the year, city residents will be able to dispose of yard waste at a roll-off at Public Works on West 24th Street.
There will be no fee for this service and residents can buy their leaf bags at a store of their choice.
For more information, go to cityofashtabula.com.
