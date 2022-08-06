JEFFERSON — Farmer Travis plans to bring the 176th Ashtabula County Fair to life with a magic show, juggling and balloon creations.
Fair Board members guarantee Farmer Travis will be the talk of the fair, providing balloon creations and a magic show for children of all ages. Fair-goers can catch the free show three times daily.
Fairgoers also will find the following free shows, performing three times a day:
• MAX POWER & NITRO — Power up with Max Power, a 9-feet tall robot with LED lighting. Max walks, talks and dances to music from his very own sound system while interacting with people. Max is available for photos. Look for Max on the midway in his custom-made mini monster truck.
• TIGER ENCOUNTER — Watch Bengal tigers and a rare white lion perform for crowds of fair-goers. Ninth-generation trainer, Felicia Frisco, is the only female, big cat trainer in the USA. In her shows, she teaches audiences about the importance of protecting these animals, as well as showing off their natural abilities as they run and jump, kiss and roll around with her.
• BROTHERS WALKER — This show features twins who perform music and comedy the whole family will enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.