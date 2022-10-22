Incumbent Republican Sarah Fowler Arthur and Democrat Kathy Zappitello will face off at the polls in November to see who will represent Ohio’s 99th District in 2023 and 2024.
Fowler Arthur was first elected to the position in 2020, and is seeking a second term. She served on the Ohio Board of Education for eight years, and has been a small business owner for 25 years.
“I felt that it was a good opportunity to bring those skills to the table to represent northeast Ohio and families, especially in the area of education, and small businesses, especially around cutting red tape and bureaucracy,” Fowler Arthur said.
Zappitello said she decided to run for office because of her optimism and hope for the future. She said her decision to run was sparked by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v Wade.
“I knew at that moment, and in fact I said out loud, it was time for me to do something different to enact change,” Zappitello said. “Up until that time, I felt as a library director and as a leader nationally, that I was in the right seat on the right bus to fight legislative action that was happening in libraries and in schools.”
Fowler Arthur said, if re-elected, she would like to work on a bill similar to H.B. 509, which made occupational licenses and fees more in line with neighboring states.
“If re-elected, I’m looking forward to working on a similar bill, around construction trades, engineering, surveying, next year, just to cut the red tape, help them to not have to pay so much in their licensure fees,” she said.
She said she would also be open to considering other bills if asked by constituents.
Zappitello said she would take cues from voters on what bills to put forward.
“The only way that I can put forth action or champion bills, is to continue doing what I’m doing, which is connecting with people,” she said. “Because this job, this representative position, is about elevating the voice of your constituents. The only way to decide what legislative action to even take is through conversation.”
Beyond legislation, Zappitello said, instead of focusing on what divides people, she would like to focus on having conversations about topics that bring the community together.
“That’s infrastructure, that’s economic development, those are those quality of life pieces that matter to us, that live here, that work here,” Zappitello said.
Fowler Arthur said she would like to do more events in her district, after COVID-19 prevented her from hosting many events in the first year of her first term.
“I’m hoping that we’ll be able to continue more of what we’ve done this year, meeting with local government officials, having more small coffees with people who have questions or want to be involved in legislation,” she said. “I feel like we’ve done that better this year, but I really hope that we can do that right out of the gate in 2023, since we hopefully won’t be having the same COVID restrictions to deal with.”
Fowler Arthur said voters should choose her because of her experience in the public and private sectors.
“We’ve been working very hard this last year on everything from a domestic violence bill, helping a women’s group in Ashtabula County accomplish their goals ... to making sure that parents have a voice in the education of their children, to cutting red tape for business,” she said.
Zappitello said she will be the voice of her constituents if elected.
“I am the voice of the people,” she said.
Zappitello has been a library director for 20 years, has served on a variety of different boards, and has taught dance for more than 30 years, she said.
“I really feel like I’ve always been in a position to really gather people together, and I want to continue doing that,” she said.
The job of being a state representative is a three part position, Fowler Arthur said. They serve as a representative of their district to vote on legislation, act as a point of contact between constituents and state agencies, and are available to hear concerns from residents, she said.
“I kind of look at it as a three-pronged responsibility, but they’re all critically important to representing the district well,” she said.
She said she has done well as a freshman legislator, and was able to get funding for a variety of county projects in this year’s capital budget.
The most important part of the job of state representative is being part of the community, Zappitello said. When faced with an opportunity or challenge, legislators need to reach out and form a network, she said.
“I am coming with a skill set that’s already in place,” Zappitello said. “I know the people, I know the boards, I know the organizations in the 99th District.”
More information on Fowler Arthur’s campaign can be found at electsarahfowler.com, and more information on Zappitello’s campaign can be found at www.zappitelloforohio.com.
