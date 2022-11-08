Republican Representative Sarah Fowler Arthur won re-election for Ohio’s 99th District on Tuesday night, defeating Democratic opponent Kathy Zappitello.
Fowler Arthur received a total of 28,662 votes in Ashtabula and Geauga counties, to Zappitello’s 18,800 votes, according to preliminary results from from the Ashtabula and Geauga County boards of elections.
Fowler Arthur is a small business owner and was elected to the seat in 2020.
“I’m very grateful for the support of the district,” Fowler Arthur said. “I appreciate all of the votes and everyone that came out to support me.”
She said is ready to begin her second term.
“I’m looking forward to the new term, planning to continue working hard on jobs and the economy and education issues,” Fowler Arthur said.
She said she appreciates the feedback from voters she has received throughout the campaign.
Zappitello currently serves as the executive director of the Conneaut Public Library.
Zappitello stepped into the race after the former Democratic candidate, Abby Kovacs, withdrew her candidacy after the district boundaries changed.
Zappitello led early on Tuesday night, receiving 8,049 votes from early and absentee voters, to Fowler Arthur’s 7,575.
As additional vote totals from Geauga County were released, Fowler Arthur gained the lead, and eventually received a majority of the votes in both counties.
“We knew it was going to be up and down, because there’s a wide spread across the district,” Fowler Arthur said. “Just was great to be at the headquarters watching with a lot of friends and supporters.”
She thanked supporters who worked on her campaign.
“I think the biggest thing I’m excited about going into the new session is that we’ll be coming in with the state fully open, and we’ll have the opportunity to get started right away, instead of kind of a slow start we had last General Assembly,” Fowler Arthur said.
The district includes Conneaut, North Kingsville, Ashtabula Township, the city of Ashtabula, Plymouth Township, Saybrook Township, Geneva Township, Geneva-on-the-Lake, the city of Geneva, Harpersfield Township and Trumbull Township, along with the majority of Geauga County.
The district has changed significantly since 2020, when Fowler Arthur was elected. At that time, the district consisted of the majority of Ashtabula County, and portions of Geauga County, but it was changed during the prolonged redistricting process after the 2020 federal census.
The district was redrawn several times during the redistricting process, before the current set of maps came into effect.
The district will likely change again before the next election in 2024, as legal challenges to the maps are ongoing.
Because of the legal fight over redistricting, the primary for this race took place in August, instead of May.
