JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur will meet with constituents at a town hall at A-Tech on Aug. 17.
This will be Fowler Arthur’s first town hall since being elected in November, according to a press release.
“I’m excited to be holding this first town hall meeting for the people of Ashtabula County,” Fowler Arthur said in the statement. “This is my chance to speak with residents about the concerns they have to help me represent their interests down in Columbus.”
The event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
While this is Fowler Arthur’s first town hall, she has attended a number of meetings in the county.
Fowler Arthur defeated local attorney Richard Dana in the November election for Ohio’s 99th district, which covers parts of Ashtabula and Geauga counties. John Patterson, who represented the 99th district previously, was term limited and did not seek re-election.
