In an interview with News 5 in Cleveland, State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur (R-99), whose district includes most of Ashtabula County, discussed the impact of a proposed bill on how the Holocaust could be taught in schools. A segment of the interview was posted to News 5’s website.
The interview centered on H.B. 327, a bill being considered by the Ohio legislature that would ban teaching of divisive concepts regarding nationality, race, ethnicity or sex.
Fowler Arthur said in the interview that the goal of the bill was to allow teachers to have well-rounded discussions about controversial viewpoints.
“What we do not want is for someone to come in and say, ‘Well, obviously, the German government was right in saying that an Aryan race is superior to all other races, and therefore they were acting rightly when they murdered hundreds of thousands of people for having a different color of skin,’” Fowler Arthur said. “We believe that that is anti-American, and that it goes against everything that America stands for.
“And so we want to be clear that yes, you should talk about these atrocities that have happened in history, but you also do have an obligation to point out the value that each individual brings to the table,” Fowler Arthur said. “And to encourage students to think of their peers with respect and courtesy, and appreciate them for who they are.”
Later in the interview, Fowler Arthur said the bill will allow teachers to provide a variety of viewpoints.
“I’ve been personally listening to some audiobooks on the Holocaust lately, and maybe you’re going to listen to the perspective of someone from Poland when they were undergoing similar displacement, or when they were being incorporated into the war, into some of these camps, or maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place,” Fowler Arthur said. “And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier, then you take all those things and you’re asked to write a paper on what happened.”
In a press conference, Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp said the comments were uninformed and inappropriate, and they have no place in discussions or in the bill.
On Wednesday, the Ohio branch of the American Civil Liberties Union called for H.B. 327 to be pulled due to Fowler Arthur’s remarks.
On Wednesday night, Fowler Arthur released a statement, apologizing for the “unconscionable position that has been wrongfully attributed” to her.
“These views are not who I am or what I believe. Period,” Fowler Arthur said in the statement. “In fact, we introduced House Bill 327 to combat the very concept that any individual is inferior to another on the basis of such attributes as race, religion or national origin.”
Politicians and interest groups are attempting to use this controversy to raise funds and kill the bill, she said in the release.
“I agree with Speaker Cupp, these sentiments ‘have no place in this discussion and no place in this bill,’” Fowler Arthur said.
After reaching out to Fowler Arthur via cell phone for a comment on this story, the Star Beacon received an email from the Ohio House of Representatives communications team stating Fowler Arthur is not available for an interview and she does not have anything to add beyond the statement released on Wednesday night.
