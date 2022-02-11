A bill has been introduced in Columbus to protect peoples’ rights to operate a sort-term rental.
State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, who represents the majority of Ashtabula County in the Ohio House, has introduced a bill to prevent municipalities from banning them.
“Ohioans should always have the right to use what is often their most valuable asset, their homes, as an investment to make money through short-term rental,” Fowler Arthur said in a press release announcing the legislation. “Short-term rentals also help drive traffic to countless small businesses — restaurants, shops and tourist attractions — across the state. Eliminating short-term rentals hurts Ohio’s economy.”
The bill allows for the regulation of short-term rentals, as long as they are regulated in the same manner as similar rental properties. The bill also includes a list of permissible reasons for regulation. Regulations must be intended to protect public health, safety and welfare related to fire and building safety, property maintenance, sanitation, traffic control, hazardous waste or noise.
Regulations can also prohibit short-term rentals from being used to house sex offenders, being used to manufacture, distribute or sell beer or intoxicating liquor, or operate an adult entertainment establishment, according to the bill.
The bill was introduced on Tuesday, and as of Thursday morning, had not been assigned to a committee.
Popular short-term rental site Airbnb lists more than 200 locations in Ashtabula County, and Vrbo, another short-term rental site, lists more than 250.
The legislation defines a short-term rental as a residence or rooms in a residence rented out for 30 days or less.
Ohio Chamber of Commerce CEO Steve Stivers said in the release that the legislation will help ease restrictions on short-term rentals in some Ohio communities.
“Rental hosts, like those who rent through Airbnb, are small-business owners,” Stivers said in the release. “We should be supporting their entrepreneurial spirit, not trying to prevent it through local prohibitions.”
