Representative Sarah Fowler Arthur introduced legislation to close a loophole allowing teachers to retire while under threat of termination to avoid having that investigation reported, according to a press release from the Ohio House of Representatives.
Currently, schools are required to report if a teacher resigns under threat of termination or non-renewal of contract while being investigated, according to the press release.
Fowler Arthur’s bill would eliminate the loophole that allows teachers to retire from a district while being investigated and then apply to work at another district without the investigation appearing on their record, according to the statement.
Fowler Arthur introduced the bill with Rep Adam C. Miller, a Columbus Democrat.
“This bill will close a gap in state law that potentially allows a teacher to retire due to criminal activity and have no record of the issues if they choose to rehire into the classroom,” Fowler Arthur said in the statement. “Our first goal is to protect students by ensuring districts have accurate information when conducting a background check for the staff they hire or rehire.”
