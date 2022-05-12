ROAMING SHORES — A juvenile boy was seriously injured in a crash while riding his four-wheel vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Foreman Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The boy, whose name is being withheld because of his age, drove his Yamaha four-wheeler into the back of a fully loaded Jefferson Area Local Schools bus at about 3:17 p.m., according to OHP reports.

South Central Ambulance transported the boy to a local hospital, where he was airlifted to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.

The accident is under investigation by OHP.

