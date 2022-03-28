DENMARK TOWNSHIP — Weather permitting, work to turn the intersection of routes 167 and 193 to a four-way stop will take place on April 12, Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Ray Marsch said in an email.
Before deciding to change the intersection to a four-way stop, ODOT completed a comprehensive review of traffic volumes, tuning movements, crash data and intersection observations at the intersection, Marsch said.
The stop signs on Route 193 will have LEDs, similar to the signs currently on Route 167, he said.
“With these changes, it will improve the safety of this intersection,” Marsch said in the email.
Marsch said the safety study looked into all possible resolutions for the issues at the intersection.
There have been numerous crashes in the area over the last several years. According to data from the Ohio State Highway patrol, there have been more than 20 crashes in the vicinity of the intersection since the start of 2017.
There were four crashes at the intersection in August of 2021, including two crashes in one day, according to OHP.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he is pleased to see a four way stop moving forward at the intersection.
“I appreciate ODOT’s attention to getting this intersection improved from a safety perspective,” Kozlowski said.
A resident who lives near the intersection reached out to the commissioners, and the commissioners drafted a letter to ODOT regarding the intersection, Kozlowski said.
“Certainly, long overdue, so [I’m] very pleased to see that this is moving forward,” he said.
Drivers paying attention to the road is very important, Kozlowski said.
“That’s a very important aspect, but now that there’s a four way stop, that should trigger, of course, more people paying attention when they’re entering the intersection,” Kozlowski said.
