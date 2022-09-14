JEFFERSON — Come October, four vacant land auctions will be held at the Ashtabula County Courthouse.
The properties going up for auction, 140 lots in total, are delinquent and have not been paid since 2016. Starting bids will be going for back taxes and court costs, County Auditor David Thomas said.
“I wish we didn’t have the need for these sales and the county had no delinquencies,” he said. “But because some folks walk away from their property, some just don’t pay, or others pass away without heirs, there is a need for getting unused delinquent property into use and back on the tax rolls.”
The auctions are broken up into two cases. Case 2016 will be offered for auction on Oct. 5 and Oct. 19, while Case 2016B will be for sale Oct. 12 and Oct. 26.
The Auditor’s Office auctions off what sells on the first date while re-offering the unsold properties at the next sale.
“We typically sell a handful of properties at these vacant land sales,” Thomas said. “Most people wait until these are unsold and the county formally forecloses on them, allowing us to see the properties at a forfeited land sale for a starting bid of $100.”
County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff said the goal of vacant land auctions are to take aged delinquent land parcels and make them tax productive again.
The most delinquent property up for auction is 4840 Windsor Road in Windsor Township, which has back taxes at $83,700 but a land value of $9,400. The highest valued property up for auction is vacant land on State Route 193, valued at $30,100 with a delinquent tax amount of $8,000.
Those interested in bidding and participating in the auction can view a map, property lists, and rules at the auditor’s website or contact Thomas at djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us or 440-576-3785.
