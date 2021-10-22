TRUMBULL TOWNSHIP — Two long-time trustees are being challenged by two new candidates in the Nov. 2 election.
Ron Tamburrino and Clay Willis have been serving cumulatively for decades and are seeking another term, while Larry Morse and Mark Reed are looking for a change.
As in many townships, the state of the roads are a big issue with about 20 miles of unpaved roads creating challenges for the township.
“I’ve been pushing the road program for 20 years,” Willis said in an interview. He said a portion of Hoffman Road is presently being paved after a long-term delay relating to concerns of potential problems with regulatory agencies.
“You have a lot of pot holes the gravel washes off,” Willis said. He said for many years brine and other materials were used on rural roads, but with concerns over the possibility of brine and other oil-based materials getting washed into waterways, the process was stopped.
“We don’t like to use brine because it is toxic,” Willis said. He said the use of a liquid petroleum product (MC-70) can be helpful as well, but you still have a gravel road when you are done.
“We believe the best alternative is to pave as much as possible,” he said.
The challenge is the cost of paving.
Tamburrino said trustees recently had a hearing on the possibility of using brine for roads, but decided not to go in that direction.
The two new candidates, Larry Morse and Mark Reed, are running as a “team” and said they would take their salary from being trustees and put it in an escrow account to do things positive for the community like holiday parties for children.
Reed said his biggest concern is the dirt roads.
“The biggest concern we have is the dirt roads,” Reed said.
Reed said he understands the financial challenges of paving roads or controlling the dust.
“We have to do something for dust control,” he said.
Morse agreed and also suggested using the MC-70 product and looking into other alternatives to reduce dirt problems.
Reed said the township needs to find more grants to assist in road paving and other township functions.
“We have to hunt for grants. We need to dig deeper,” he said.
Morse, former Trumbull Township fire chief, said he has concerns over the long-term lawsuit the township has with the Great Lakes Medieval Faire and the lack of information about it.
Tamburrino said trustees and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office have worked together since 2006 to successfully recover, from the township’s former fire department (a private company), several law firms, a ban, and Mr. Rickard of the GLMF that the township and the state alleged were misappropriated. He said the township recovered title to all its buildings, firetrucks and fire department equipment previously titled in the name of the fire department plus cash and cash equivalents of approximately $300,000 and the state recovered $135,000 for other charitable organizations in the amount of approximately $135,000.
Morse said he wants to have more local residents on the township fire department that he says is predominantly made up of firefighters that don’t live in the township.
Reed said he would begin placing the meeting minutes on the township website and move toward an eventual live stream of the meetings. He said an open-door policy with the community is a priority for him.
“If they [the public] have an idea, we want to hear them,” he said.
