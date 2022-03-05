Four new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Ashtabula County by Ohio Department of Health on Friday, even as the number of per capita cases of the disease continues to fall.
On Friday, the ODH reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County and one new hospitalization in addition to the four new deaths.
That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic to 19,620. There have been 1,075 hospitalizations and 404 deaths from the disease, according to ODH.
This week’s ODH report on new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, released on Thursday afternoon, showed 109 new COVID-19 cases per capita in Ashtabula County. Last week, there were 139.9 new cases per capita in the county.
Ashtabula County was ranked 52 out of Ohio’s 88 counties this week for new cases per capita, and was slightly above the statewide average of 104.7.
On Friday, ODH reported statewide totals of 918 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new hospitalizations in the previous 24 hours. There were 196 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Ohio on Friday. Deaths are not reported daily by ODH.
The Centers for Disease Control list the community level of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County as low.
Community levels are based off of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last seven days, the percentage of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and hospital admissions per capita.
ODH reported on Friday 54.28 percent of Ashtabula County residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 50.79 of county residents were fully vaccinated.
The number of people who had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine increased by 15 on Friday, and the number of people who were fully vaccinated increased by 12.
Statewide, 61.87 percent of residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 57.22 percent are fully vaccinated, according to ODH.
Nationwide, 76.4 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 65 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
According to the CDC, 952,223 Americans have died from COVID-19.
