JEFFERSON — Four students from the Jefferson Area eighth-grade band will participate in the OMEA District V Honors Band in Youngstown later this month.
Those students chosen are Aleyah Talley, Ezra Berei, Lorelei Glink and Avery Janouskovec.
These four students were selected among students from junior high schools across Ashtabula, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.
They will be working with acclaimed conductor and music educator Laura Joss, who serves as conductor of the Solon Symphony Orchestra.
The students will perform in a concert on Nov. 19 at the Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.
Jefferson Area Junior High and High School music teachers Natalie Meloro and Fred Burazer congratulate these outstanding student musicians.
This isn’t the first time Jefferson’s band students have been recognized.
Last March, the high school’s concert choir and symphonic band received superior ratings at the Ohio Music Education Association District 5 Large Group contest.
The concert choir performed “Al Shlosha D’varim,” a Hebrew song, and “Shule Aroon,” a traditional Irish folk song.
Both pieces contain foreign language and it took the choir many months of rehearsal to be performance-ready, said Meloro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.