PIERPONT TOWNSHIP — Two incumbents and two challengers are seeking a pair of trustee seats up for election this year.
Incumbents Robert Jackson and Barb Culp are up for re-election, and they are being challenged this year by Brian Brent and Carl Williams.
Brent, a retired pipe fitter, now runs a farm. The conditions of the township prompted him to run for trustee. Brent objected to what he characterized as unbelievable amounts of spending.
If elected, Brent said he would like to start a road improvement fund, and inform the county commissioners that the township is not interested in a sewer system.
Brent said the majority of township residents are opposed to the proposed sewers for the township.
Brent also would like to rescind a number of fees that have been instituted by the current trustees.
“Our main concern is to redirect things to our most important responsibility, which is the township roads,” Brent said. He said he will not take a salary if elected.
Culp is a retired teacher, and still volunteers with the Pymatuning Valley Local Schools, she said in an email.
She said the biggest challenge Pierpont has is doing as much as possible within the restraints of the township’s budget.
“I want to continue the work we have started in moving Pierpont forward with positive growth, while keeping our small town and rural charm,” Culp said.
If re-elected, Culp said she would like to digitize the township cemetery records, continue to work with the county on bringing a sewer system to the downtown area of Pierpont.
Jackson, a contractor and home inspector, said he is entering his 12th year as a trustee.
He is seeking reelection because the trustees have started a number of projects, and he wants to get them finished. Among those issues is the proposed sewer. Jackson said he expects the sewer project to be completed whether he is re-elected or not.
Jackson said the trustees put $110,000 into road work. “We’ve improved the roads a great deal,” he said.
Jackson said the current trustees have been able to bring a significant amount of additional money into the township through grants and the state legislature.
“That’s not easy, that’s something I’m proud of,” he said. “We fought hard for every dollar we got.”
Williams, a retired truck driver, said he has lived in Pierpont his entire life, and he is running for trustee because some changes need to be made.
One of the changes he is seeking is stopping the proposed sewer project. Williams said now is not a good time for the township to pursue new sewers.
He is also opposed to spending decisions made by the current trustees.
“What I would like to do is give the community back to the residents,” Williams said. “Let the residents have more say in those types of decisions.”
