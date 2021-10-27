ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Four candidates battle for three seats on the Pymatuning Valley Area Local School Board.
Three incumbent candidates Jodie Hitchcock, Duane Marcy and Josh Peyton are seeking election along with Andover Police Chief Chris Baker who has never run for elected office.
Hitchcock was appointed to the board in May of 2020 and is seeking a full term. She is a Jefferson High School graduate but has lived in the district for 18 years.
“I strongly believe in a quality education and I would like to continue serving and be a voice the people,” she said.
She said her immediate goals for the district are to improve literacy and academics in general.
Duane Marcy is seeking another term after first starting on the board in 2010. He said he is happy with the COVID-19 protocols and being able to keep the district open for most of the last two years.
He said the positive negotiations with the school district unions was a positive accomplishment.
Looking to the future Marcy is hoping to see a major construction project come to fruition.
“I want to see this bus garage project completed,” Marcy said.
Josh Peyton has been on the board since 2015 and said the present board has been working together well during the last several years. He said the board will continue to focus on keeping children in school during the pandemic.
Peyton said he hopes people will vote for the candidate of their choice. He said he has strong family values and is excited about another term on the board.
Baker is a 1982 graduate of Pymatuning Valley who worked as an emergency medical technician and firefighter before graduating from the Ashtabula Sheriff’s Academy in 1986. He has been a part of the Andover Police Department since 1992.
Baker said he has not run for public office but is excited to be apart of the educational system. He said he would like see more opportunities for students to learn “life skills”.
Baker said he would like to see more plans to fight illegal substance addictions. He said he would like to see the programs integrated into the curriculum or through daily educational activities.
