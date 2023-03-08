ASHTABULA — Experienced foster parent, Tami Santiago, will be the guest speaker at the Ashtabula County Children Services Board’s foster parent recruitment effort.
Tami [Santiago] on Tour will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ashtabula County District Library, 4335 Park Ave., Ashtabula.
This free event is open to anyone interested in learning about foster parenting, the need in our area for foster homes, and the experiences that come with fostering children.
Santiago is the Ashtabula County Foster Parent Liaison. She and her husband, Jim, were foster parents in Ashtabula County for 20 years. She will share her experience and perspective to every conversation about dealing with all aspects of the foster parent journey, including raising the children, working with Children Services, navigating the court process, helping families to reunify, and adoption.
In addition to Santiago, a panel of a currently licensed foster homes, and an ACCSB Foster Team caseworker will be on hand to answer questions.
For more information, call ACCSB at 440-998-1811.
