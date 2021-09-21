JEFFERSON — After being indicted on charges of sexual battery earlier this year, Cheyenne Mongeon pleaded guilty to a lesser charge last week.
Mongeon pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, on Sept. 17, according to court records. She was charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony, in May.
Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 28, according to court records.
Mongeon was accused of engaging in sexual contact with a student while she was a teacher, administrator, coach or person in a position of authority at a school in Austinburg Township in October 2020, according to the indictment. The Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office previously said the victim in the case was a juvenile.
A trial was scheduled to take place starting today, Sept. 21, before Mongeon pleaded guilty.
Mongeon was previously a teacher at Grand River Academy.
When Mongeon was initially charged, Grand River Academy officials said she was no longer employed at the school, and that GRA was cooperating with law enforcement.
Prosecutors previously said the incident happened on the Grand River Academy campus, where Mongeon was living at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.