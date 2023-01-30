ASHTABULA — The old Saint John School building is coming down.
Last week, Capp Steel Erectors began demolishing the former Saint John School, 3320 Station Ave, to make way for Ashtabula Area City School District’s new transportation facility.
City Manager Jim Timonere said he’s thrilled the school district approached him with this idea.
“The moment the building left Saint John’s hands, I had a bad feeling it would come to this,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “We have spent countless hours dealing with the property and former owner trying to see any progress. We cannot thank the district and all the entities involved enough for removing this blight from the neighborhood and giving new life to the property.”
Last October, the Ashtabula County Land Bank approved a $9,000 offer from the school district to buy eight parcels of land from West 34th Street along Station Avenue to West 32nd Street. The AACS Board of Education will pay for the work with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Construction on the $10 million project is expected to start in the late spring.
Former AACS Superintendent Mark Potts worked with Timonere, county commissioners and the Land Bank on this project.
“I attended seventh grade through my senior year in that building, coached for the school when I came back to Ashtabula from college and served on the board for Saint John until the move to Saybrook,” Timonere said. “I have a lot of great memories that will always be with me and made lifelong friends in those halls.”
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said it’s good to see the property being used in a positive way.
“These old schools are filled with joyful memories and we hate to lose them even though we know that’s what needs to happen,” he said. “The bus garage seems like a nice fit. They are saying it will be more efficient, and a new modern facility located in the city will be welcomed.”
Additionally, the project will clean up and improve a blighted area of Ashtabula, and it will be an attractive building that is well lit and landscaped, Potts has said.
Architects designed the building to match the district’s schools, according to the school board.
The facility will be about 39,000-square-feet, featuring an indoor bus storage, bus wash bay, mechanic area, offices and meeting/training space.
The current bus garage has one restroom for about 45 employees to share (both men and women), and only room for a few drivers to wait or sit in the building.
