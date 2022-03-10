JEFFERSON — Former Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnston died on Saturday, at the age of 80.
Shelly Damon, Johnston’s daughter, said he was the perfect father and perfect person.
“He was wonderful,” Damon said. “He cared about people and always went out of his way to just be kind and do good by people.”
Damon said she will remember her father’s kindness most.
“He always wanted to help people,” she said.
In addition to being Ashtabula County sheriff, Johnston was a U.S. Marine and served in Vietnam, then served as a deputy, Damon said.
“I worked for him, as well as my mom,” Damon said. “We were just taught that when people called that office, that was the most important thing to them at that moment, and that’s how they were to be treated. He just was always, always about helping people.”
Current Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said he had flags at the Peace Officers Memorial Park in Jefferson flown at half staff on Sunday to honor Johnston.
“That’s the least I can do to show our appreciation,” Niemi said.
Johnston served as Ashtabula County sheriff from 1977 to 1993, Niemi said.
“I knew him personally because he hired my father when he was the sheriff, back in the 70s,” Niemi said.
Johnston had a lot of charisma and knew a lot of people, he said.
“Even until the day he passed away, he still had that charisma that makes it easy to talk to him,” Niemi said.
Niemi said when he took office as Ashtabula County sheriff, he had pictures of the previous sheriffs hung in the office. Niemi said once the pictures were up, Johnston came up to the office to have coffee.
Niemi said it is important to preserve the history of the office and let people remember former sheriffs’ service to the county.
“Sheriff Niemi extended that offer for my dad to be able to walk back into that office, and he did,” Damon said. “I can’t say enough about Sheriff Niemi, he’s equally as wonderful as my dad.”
Damon said she is not on Facebook, but family members have told her about touching comments left others about Johnston.
“It just speaks to the man my dad was,” she said. “My dad’s been out of office for many years, and to have these people [leave comments], it’s incredible, it’s really heart-felt.”
