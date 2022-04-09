JEFFERSON — Former Ashtabula County Sheriff William R. Johnson filed a petition Tuesday with the Board of Elections to run as an independent against incumbent Casey Kozlowski in the November election.
Johnson, a Democrat, turned in more than 770 signatures, surpassing the 323 minimum needed to place his name on the ballot, said John Mead, director of the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
The 323 minimum represents 1 percent of the 32,234 people who voted in the governor’s race in 2018, Mead said.
“As it turns out, exactly 323 [of Johnson’s submitted signatures] were valid as of Thursday night,” Mead said. “We will continue checking the signatures and then I will call a board meeting to certify his petition.”
Johnson said he chose to run as an independent because he doesn’t believe there should be any party politics in the Board of Commissioners.
“You should not be obligated to one party,” he said, noting he doesn’t believe in “same party rule” in the commissioner’s office either.
Johnson has been enjoying retirement since November 2020 when he lost his eighth bid for sheriff to Republican William Niemi.
Johnson served as sheriff since 1993, unseating the late Sheriff William Johnston in the November 1992 election.
But a leisurely retirement is not for Johnson.
“I am an active person and over the past several months many people have told me I should run for commissioner,” he said. “So, come November 8th, I’m going to give the people a choice.”
Johnson said his experience, willingness to help the community and knowledge of the people and the county make him the best choice.
Looking back on his 28-year career as sheriff, Johnson said he’s proud of the fact that he was able to fulfill many of the promises he made before each election.
He said changes in the detective bureau, the purchase of vehicles from the state program, housing federal prisoners and switching to a more modern radio communications system were among his campaign promises. He said helping find ways to raise deputies’ salaries was important, as well.
Johnson said working with employees, unions, commissioners and other parts of the justice system was the only way to try and make things work for the betterment of the community.
Kozlowski, a Republican, said he looks forward to putting his record up against anyone who may enter the race.
“My record speaks for itself during my tenure as your Ashtabula County commissioner and one that focuses on our county residents, not sour grapes,” he said. “That has included restoring the county’s recycling program, taking the county into the 21st century with our new dispatch center, the economic development initiatives that are taking our county forward, along with steps to refinance the county’s debt saving over $1 million in taxpayer dollars.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.