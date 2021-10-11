Former Harbor High principal honored in Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

ASHTABULA — William Clark, better known as Dr. Bill Clark, former principal of Harbor High School from 1977-1985, has been inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.
The 95-year-old World War II Navy veteran joins 915 other Ohio veterans who have been inducted since 1992 and represent all eras, branches of service and walks of life. Th 2021 class of candidates represents 13 Ohio counties and five military branches.
“I’m delighted and surprised for this recognition and still retain area contacts,” said Clark, who now makes his home in Sheffield Village, Ohio, with his wife of 77 years, Glenda.
Clark graduated from Braceville High School in Trumbull County, 1924; received a bachelor’s degree from Baldwin-Wallace College in 1948; a master’s degree from Western Reserve University in1954, and a Ph.D. from Ohio State University, 1973.
He was reared on a 50-acre farm, sworn into United States Navy in March of his senior year of high school. Her served active duty from July 1, 1944 to July, 20, 1946. He served briefly on a minesweeper, USS Vigilance AM-324, in the Pacific Theater.
He married Glenda, a third-grade classmate on Oct. 29, 1944. The couple had two children, Cheryl and Jim and are the grandparents of four: Kirk Risseler, Cari Maggio, Tracy Mora (deceased) and Kim Wypasek. They have 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Before becoming principal of Harbor High in 1977, Clark had 30 years of experience in education, including Lorain Clearview High, Painesville Riverside High, Cleveland Lincoln High, Bay Village High, Mansfield, Pa. State College and Baldwin-Wallace College.
“At various times and places, I taught math, chemistry, physics, statistics, health education and coached basketball,” he said. “I had been the head coach of basketball, baseball and tennis teams and assisted in football.”
Clark also served as assistant athletic director, administrative assistant to a college president, creator of a college catalog, sports information director and publicity director.
“I came to Harbor because of the challenge presented by another form of administration, and a return to a retirement system. in which l’d already spent many years,” he said.
Some of his memories of the time include instituting college credit courses, a wintertime $1 million building upgrade, skillful teaching by Esther Edeburn, Edith Reichert and others and the appearance of Finland’s National Youth Choir at Harbor.
“The choir had the audience in tears as “Finlandia” was performed,” he said.
The Clarks lived in Ashtabula Harbor from September, t977 through February, 1987, then moved to their mountain home (7,380 feet) near Pagosa Springs, Colorado, for the next 18.5 years.
“l’m very grateful to be honored in this way, since l’ve spread my contributions over three states,” he said. “l’d like to wish all the educational entities in Ashtabula County success and good fortune in dealing with the coronavirus challenges.”
