ASHTABULA — The former Garfield Restaurant at Five Points was demolished Monday, bringing the city one step closer toward having a grocery store downtown.
Severino Construction of Ashtabula did the demolition work, making room for a Dollar General Market at 4110 Park Ave., City Manager Jim Timonere said.
“It is a grocery store and not a Dollar General store,” he said. “Originally, another Dollar Store is what they wanted to put on the site, however we were against that and provided the data showing this portion of the city is a food desert and a grocery store was needed.”
Dollar General operates about 19,000 stores in the U.S., 2,700 of which focus on fresh groceries, according to the company website.
The DGM stores feature “an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, increased cooler space with a wider selection of frozen and refrigerated food, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry,” according to the website.
Dollar General Market got the permits for the 12,000-square-foot store, which will have 50 parking spaces, according to city officials.
Now that the Garfield Restaurant has been demolished, the plaza that faces Main Avenue is next.
