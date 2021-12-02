Former director files civil suit against AMHA

JEFFERSON — James Noyes, former executive director of the Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authorit who pleaded guilty last year to theft in office, is suing AMHA for breach of contract and fair dealing.
The suit is essentially over money Noyes believes should have been paid into his Ohio Public Employees Retirement System on his behalf, according to the civil complaint.
As a result of the money not paid into OPERS, Noyes’ retirement benefits are those of an employee with 29 years of service credit rather than 30 years, which affects his retirement by about $19,200 a year, according to the civil complaint originally filed in the Cuyahoga County and recently transferred to Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.
Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder has been assigned the case.
Noyes is asking for a jury trial, reimbursement for lost income, and for AMHA to pay him compensation for his claims, including economic damage, emotional distress damages and punitive damages in an amount exceeding $25,000, according to the complaint.
When contacted Tuesday at his office in Cleveland, AMHA attorney, Carl Muller, said, “In light of the fact that the Noyes suit is currently pending, AMHA declines to comment on the matter at this time.”
According to AMHA’s response to the complaint, in Noyes’ severance agreement, AMHA agreed to continue to pay his OPERS retirement account until June 1, 2021, even though he resigned on June 30, 2020. AMHA also gave Noyes $60,000 to pay his defense attorneys, Ian Friedman and Eric Long of Cleveland.
Noyes, who was on paid administrative leave while the case was being investigated, also agreed not to sue AMHA in the future, according to AMHA’s response to the civil suit.
AMHA also said in its response that it could not deposit money into Noyes’ OPERS account because when he lost his job, he began drawing his OPERS funds.
Noyes’ attorney, Caryn Groedel of Cleveland, could not be reached for comment.
Last year, Noyes, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted theft in office and one count of falsification in a theft offense, both fourth-degree felonies, according to court records.
Noyes was sentenced last January to two years under community control after paying $20,880 in restitution to his former employer.
He was accused of attempting to commit theft of public property, where the property has a value of more than $7,500, according to court documents. The offense took place between January 2014 and June 2017 in Ashtabula. He also was accused of making false statements in order to facilitate the theft.
The charges were filed via a bill of information, which is usually used once a defendant has reached an agreement to plead guilty, according to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.
Noyes agreed to enter a plea of guilty on both counts, and accepted that he is forever disqualified from holding any public office in Ohio. If he doesn’t complete community control, he faces three years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to court officials.
After Noyes retired last June, he sold his home in Ashtabula and moved to Chagrin Falls.
He started working for the AMHA as an independent contractor, then became operations manager in January 1993, and executive director in December 1994.
The state auditor and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development investigated the alleged theft before it was turned over to local officials.
