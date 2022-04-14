CONNEAUT — Peter Iarocci, who served 18 years on Conneaut City Council and 12 years as an Ashtabula County commissioner, died on April 7 at the age of 87.
Conneaut Municipal Court Judge Nicholas Iarocci, Peter Iarocci’s son, said his father lived a life of service. “Both public service and service to his community,” Iarocci said.
“Most people describe him as a character, but I described him as a man of character,” Iarocci said.
He said Peter Iarocci worked as a barber for 48 years, starting his first barber shop in a gas station before building his own shop.
“It was in that barber shop that he essentially became a man of public service,” Nicholas Iarocci said. “He developed a sense of community and people would flock to that barber shop, for not just a haircut, for good conversation.”
Numerous politicians, including governors, attorneys-general, senators and congressman stopped in Peter Iarocci’s shop, Iarocci said.
“My dad was always giving, did a lot of work for the homebound,” he said. “He loved to bring his produce to people’s homes, and give people haircuts there. He was a man of the people. He will be sorely missed.”
Peter Iarocci would visit homebound people, give them a haircut, usually at no cost, bring them food and spend time with them, Nicholas Iarocci said.
“He was just a man of service,” he said.
Iarocci said Peter and his wife Elsa were a great team.
“I just can’t comment without mentioning how my mom supported everything he did,” Iarocci said. “They were a team. Together, they were probably the best campaigners I ever had to deal with.”
At a Conneaut City Council meeting on Monday night, Conneaut Council President Jon Arcaro asked for a moment of silence for Iarocci.
