OCALA, Fla. — Anyone with roots in Finland may be interested in a copy of “Finland to America — One Family’s Journey of Courage and Hope,” by former local author, Edith (Eadie) Pulkkinen Sickler.
The book highlights the lives of Sickler’s grandparents and immigrations from Finland to America in the late 1890s and early 1900s, and then the family’s life in America.
“Writing this book took a little over a year, and was a labor of love. It started a very long time ago with just a collection of recipes and notes from cousins. I had planned to staple them together and send to my relatives. The writer’s group I belong to here in Ocala, Florida, “The Joy of Writing,” encouraged members to have a writing project for the summer. I didn’t have anything planned, but as I prayed about it, it was like God said to me, ‘What about that cookbook you started a long time ago?’
“I thought about it, and decided I could do that after all. I’d just type it out, staple it together, and mail it to the cousins who are still with us,” she said. “I got out the envelope I had saved for 20-plus years and started reading the contents. Reading one letter in particular, from my Aunt Mary, whom I had never even met, as she died before I was born, touched my heart. It was about living in the Depression, and how poor they were. With tears in my eyes, I said to God, ‘This is more than a bunch of recipes ... it’s a story. Who’s going to tell it?’ He didn’t have to say anything. The words were in my hands, and the desire in my heart.”
Her grandparents, Isaac and Kaisa Sippola, stayed in Conneaut and reared 13 children, their lives showcased by a chapter featuring each one. The timeline is World Wars I and II, and the Great Depression.
History of the wars between Sweden, Russia and Finland tells of the wars being fought mainly on Finnish soil, at the very doors of the Finns until the time of Finland’s independence. Isaac Sippola’s involvement in the wars is noted.
Finnish recipes are included in the book, along with some additional recipes enjoyed in America by the family.
During a phone interview this week with the Star Beacon, Sickler lived most of her life in Ashtabula, and began her journalistic career at the Star Beacon in the late 1950s and early 1960s. While attending Edgewood High School, she wrote the school news for the Star Beacon. After graduation, she began working at the paper as a tele-typesetter operator and progressed to a reporter-photographer and then regional editor.
Her marriage took her to the east coast for a few years where she worked for another daily paper. While there, she wrote a weekly column. Later, she worked for a publishing company, covering appearances and had the opportunity to interview several famous entertainers.
“Finland to America — One Family’s Journey of Courage and Hope,” is available in paperback for $15.89 at Amazon.com, as well as other booksellers.
