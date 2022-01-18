ASHTABULA — COVID-19 and a monster snowstorm changed the commemoration of Martin Luther King Day, but did not keep many area residents from reflecting on the role the civil rights leader played in the history of the country.
For the second straight year, ceremonies were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Steve Sargent, often a speaker at area events, was able to recite Martin Luther King's "I have a Dream" speech for Ashtabula Area City Schools students and parents on the Dragon Empowerment Facebook page.
"It was recorded last week and then posted [Monday]," Sargent said. He said people have had to adjust to the pandemic for the last two years.
"It was good to be able [to remember Dr. King]," Sargent said. He said people should remember King's legacy every day of the year.
"This day we set aside, but there isn't a day in my life that I don't benefit from what Martin Luther King did," Sargent said.
Former Ashtabula City Clerk LaVette Hennigan said she really appreciated how King's journey for justice was his emphasis on truth and love. He was very straight forward, she said.
Hennigan said she tried to emphasis the same ideals while working as a Christian in the government sphere. She said her California schools and her family shared King's legacy with her as she grew up.
"My family started the first Juneteenth celebration in San Diego and we have been doing it for 30 years," she said.
Patrick Haywood said he is amazed at the amount of pressure King was under, and how he was able to help so many people even as others were trying to kill him. He said he feels like King and other civil rights leaders were his "forefathers."
"He will be forever in my heart," Haywood said.
Sal Jackson said King was a great leader who paved the way for new generations and ongoing battles for racial equality. "He took the non-violent approach against opponents who were violent. He tried to overcome hate with love," he said.
"Martin Luther KIng [Jr.] is a staple in Black History. We learned about him growing up in the church and in the family. His message is always going to hold relevance," he said.
