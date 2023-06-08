In late May, the FOP Lodge 114 unanimously approved a vote of no confidence in Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole, according to a press release from the lodge.
According to the release, lodge members felt the prosecutor’s actions have made the county less safe, and they have lost confidence in the office’s ability to make decisions that make the lives of county residents a priority.
Steve Febel, president of the lodge, said the lodge includes members from a variety of different departments in and around the county.
“I retired in 2013 from Jefferson, so I’ve been out of the game for a while, but just hearing the guys talk about the lack of prosecution and what she’s doing, we can’t have this,” Febel said.
The lodge is the third in the county to unanimously vote no confidence in O’Toole, following the lodges representing Conneaut police officers and the county Sheriff’s Deputies.
The Ashtabula County Republican Party has also called on O’Toole to resign from her position.
O’Toole has called the public criticism “backroom politics as usual,” and said she is committed to working with local law enforcement.
In a statement released Wednesday, O’Toole said she has the utmost respect for the work done by law enforcement throughout the county. She said changes to state and federal law sometimes necessitate changes to how decisions are made.
O’Toole said her office will gladly speak with local law enforcement to address any concerns they may have.
O’Toole’s office will reach out to lodge members to address their concerns, according to the release.
