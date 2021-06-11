ASHTABULA — Weeepaaa Smoked and BBQ, in partnership with Ginnie Hassett of Hassett Roofing, will host a fundraising event for the Ashtabula Harbor Cat Rescue to aid in its mission to rescue stray and feral cats in Ashtabula County.
The food truck will open for business at 2 p.m. Saturday at 913 Joseph Ave., Ashtabula.
“We will donate a portion of our earnings to the shelter and we will be taking donations,” said Lisa Wheats Wiitanen Lopez, whose husband, Sal, owns the business. “Every little bit helps. Our shelter needs help from the community with supplies, litter, food and vet bills.”
There will also be a Chinese auction with prizes.
“Come get a great smoked Puerto Rican meal and donate to the shelter,” she said. “It’s going to be fun.”
The volunteer-run cat rescue is a limited intake cat rescue and shelter in Ashtabula, and is a non profit, no-kill organization. The shelter is supported entirely by public donations. The rescue is not affiliated with the Ashtabula County Humane Society or the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League.
Donations also may be sent to Harbor Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 3083, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005-3083.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.