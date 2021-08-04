As the pandemic closed restaurants across the state, owners needed to find alternate ways to generate revenue. A couple restaurants took to the streets with the help of food trucks.
“In this time of our lives, it’s been a great experience,” Mary’s Urban Kitchen Owner John Krause said.
Mary’s Urban Kitchen is one of a several vendors that operate a food truck in Ashtabula County. And according to Krause, the truck has been success.
Mary’s Urban Kitchen started catering events in Ashtabula County. Krause said the weekend events have taken up much of his trucks’ time. The truck has stops throughout the area, assuming the rain ever stops, to provide customers a chance to grab a quick bite to eat while on the move.
“People have embraced us and booked us,” Krause said. “It’s just been great. I thought it was going to be a slow transition, but it’s been pretty good.”
The food truck has become a hit and helped not only create an additional revenue stream, but drove new customers to the restaurant in Geneva-on-the-Lake. Krause recognized the popularity of his brand, so when it came time to design the truck, he kept his logo the same.
Mary’s food truck provided an alternate menu for customers as well. While the restaurant serves comfort food, the food truck can get creative with its menu.
The ability to work on the go allows Mary’s Urban Kitchen to reach out to other communities and different cultures. For Krause, “every day is different” when he’s out on the truck.
“We are so versatile with our equipment on the truck that we can do any style menu,” he said. “It’s comfort food. We want to fill the bellies up and we want good-tasting, quality food on the truck.”
Krause already had his business, then moved to a truck to help generate additional revenue in March. While the events have seen a strong turnout, the weekday popups are still growing. Krause said the interest could increase as more people become aware of the truck.
“It’s just all word of mouth and marketing on social media — that has been a great thing,” he said.
Admittedly, Krause acknowledges that his system with the food truck was the opposite compared to other trucks. Normally, cooks start with a food truck to help generate funds. Then they eventually move to a restaurant if they see enough success.
One truck that taking the traditional approach is Sloppy Toppy. Much like Mary’s Urban Kitchen, the food truck provides an opportunity to vary the menu based on the needs of the customer base, according to co-owner Zach Taylor.
Sloppy Toppy opened in May 2020. Taylor and co-owner Darius Williams saw the limited number of food trucks in the area and thought it would help the business stand out.
“We just thought about doing something different,” Taylor said.
Sloppy Toppy has also seen success while catering events in the Ashtabula area. Taylor and Williams utilize their Facebook and Instagram pages to connect with potential clients.
“We’ve been doing a lot of wineries, companies ... things like that,” Taylor said.
It isn’t just small businesses that have taken advantage of food trucks. Chick-fil-A in Strongsville has frequently been seen in Ashtabula County. The chicken vendor tends to stop by one per month.
“Our purpose is just to serve underserved communities,” Chick-fil-A Food Truck Director Luke Wellman said. “So other communities that don’t have Chick-fil-A, we can come and serve them and be their local Chick-fil-A.”
The Strongsville truck is one of only roughly 10 in the nation as a part of the Chick-fil-A Food Truck Trial Program. The popularity of the program could lead to more trucks becoming available throughout the county in the future.
“I think the Chick-fil-A brand, honestly, kind of sells itself,” Wellman said. “I think that it is a very powerful brand, and I think that no matter where I go, I’ve seen a lot of people come out to us.”
Krause sees the food truck trend continuing, especially in Ashtabula. The tourism industry requires customers to travel and gather throughout various parts of the county.
Taylor said he is seeing more food trucks popping up in the area. He estimates that he’s come across six different trucks this year. Krause expects more restaurants to implement a food truck in the future.
“I feel Ashtabula County is an untapped market for food trucks,” Krause said. “But as we start to see COVID [going away], I think it’s going to be a pretty big thing here real soon.”
