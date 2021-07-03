Food for Vets receives donation  

ASHTABULA — The community continues to reach out to help area veterans in need of food.
The latest efforts included a “Salute the Vets” dinner dance held on Saturday at the Ashtabula Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, said organizer Monte Foltz. He said there were a lot of sponsors and donations that raised $3,200 to help Feed Our Vets continue their mission to help hungry veterans.
Tracy Bidwell, Feed Our Vets food pantry director, said the community has been unbelievable coming up with money to purchase the building and on-going donations to feed those in need.
She said more cooler space is one of the group’s needs. She said purchasing an outdoor cooler for produce may also be in the cards.
Bidwell said 180 to 220 veterans families show up on the third Saturday of each month for food. She said there were 221 families at the June event.
“Everyone wants to volunteer,” Bidwell said. She said she originally wanted to just provide some produce for veterans and it has grown into something much bigger than that.
She said there are usually about 40 volunteers that help out during the course of the month. Bidwell said the volunteer packs the baskets the Friday before the Saturday events.
Volunteers also mow the lawn and a variety of other functions at the Center Street headquarters. The next food pick up day will be 8 a.m. to noon on July 17, Bidwell said.
Foltz said there were 65 to 70 people at the dance on Saturday. He said ticket sales picked up drastically after Governor Mike DeWine ended the coronavirus pandemic orders in early June.
