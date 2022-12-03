Across Ashtabula County, a triple-threat is filling emergency rooms and doctor’s offices.
Three serious respiratory infections — influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV — are straining healthcare systems, according to health professionals.
“We are seeing a lot of patients in the emergency rooms,” said Dr. Kevin Andryc, chief medical officer of University Hospitals Conneaut and Geneva
The good news is COID-19 cases seem to be decreasing — from 9.8 percent last week to 9.2 percent this week — while Influenza A is on the rise from 14 percent last week to 27 percent of patients seen this week, Andryc said.
RSV is responsible for many of the cases of pediatric illness in Ashtabula County. While most healthy adults and older children with RSV have mild symptoms, the virus can be serious in infants, young children, older adults and people with chronic medical conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In severe cases, the infection can cause inflammation in the lungs, pneumonia or death.
RSV kills about 100 to 300 young children in the United States each year, and another 6,000 to 10,000 older adults, according to the CDC.
Like Andryc, Ashtabula County Medical Center Infection Control Practitioner, Bonnie Bourdeau, said Ashtabula County is experiencing a rise in respiratory illnesses and the number of patients visiting ACMC’s Emergency Department and its outpatient offices.
“We are keeping a close eye on the numbers trending after the holiday weekend when many people traveled or gathered indoors,” Bourdeau said. “The influenza cases have more than tripled in the last week, but COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have also shown slight increases.”
COVID-19 lockdowns, masking and social distancing helped to keep young children away from RSV and everyone away from the flu for the past two years, but that changed as life returned to normal for most people, according to health officials.
“There is no vaccine for RSV, so please be safe around children and adults, especially babies and the elderly,” said ACMC Director of Operations, Emily Brown, a certified nurse practitioner. “Anyone can get RSV and have significant respiratory issues. We treat RSV by offering supportive measures to alleviate the worst of the symptoms, but it requires time for the virus to leave the body.”
Cases of RSV started to spike in Ohio around early September, roughly at the same time that schools reopened to students, according to CDC data. By mid-October, Ohio was recording more than 6,000 cases of RSV a week, according to the state health department. Case counts peaked in early to mid-November at about 9,000 cases and appear to now be on the decline, according to state data.
While RSV cases appear to be decline in Geneva and Conneaut — 22 percent of patients last week, compared to 12. 7 percent this week — another virus is gaining traction. Influenza A infections have already reached “high” levels across the state and in Ashtabula County, still weeks ahead of the virus’s typical peak, according to the state health department.
“I’ve seen multiple flu and RSV cases and even a patient who tested positive for both RSV and Influenza A,” Andryc said. “If people are sick they should stay home. If they have to go out, wear a mask and be considerate of others.”
ACMC Nurse Practitioner Peggie Reinhardt sees patients in the southern part of the county at Orwell Family Health Center.
“In addition to the respiratory issues, there is also a stomach virus that is going around,” she said. “This will usually go away on its own, but if the symptoms of diarrhea, nausea, or fever last more than a few days, you should see your primary care provider or visit Express Care.”
As for the respiratory illnesses, Reinhardt said there are several things a person can do at home to alleviate the coughing and congestion.
“Drink fresh pineapple juice,” she said. “It contains bromelain, which is an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties. It can fight infections and kill bacteria. More importantly it can suppress coughs five times more effectively than cough syrup.”
Flu vaccines prevent influenza or, if someone gets the flu, the shot decreases symptoms, according to the health professionals.
“Those that have had vaccinations for influenza and COVID are not becoming as sick/symptomatic as unvaccinated,” Brown said. “This is normal as vaccines help boost immunity. Please continue to wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, and let others know you may not be feeling your best if you do need to be around others. This will help protect not only yourself, but those around you and your loved ones.”
