According to the Centers for Disease Control:
• Seasonal influenza activity is elevated across the country.
• Of influenza A viruses detected and subtyped this season, 78 percent have been influenza A(H3N2) and 22 percent have been influenza A(H1N1).
• CDC estimates that, so far this season, there have been at least 6.2 million illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations, and 2,900 deaths from flu.
• The cumulative hospitalization rate in the FluSurv-NET system is higher than the rate observed in week 46 during every previous season since 2010-2011.
• The majority of influenza viruses tested are similar to the influenza viruses included in this season’s influenza vaccine.
• An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu.
• CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get a flu vaccine annually.
• There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness; those need to be started as early as possible.
• ACMC Nurse Practitioner Peggie Reinhardt gives patients with respiratory issues a simple recipe which mixes one cup of fresh pineapple juice with a quarter-cup of fresh lemon juice, one three-inch piece of ginger, one tablespoon of raw honey, and 1 ½ teaspoons of cinnamon. Put it all in a saucepan and bring it to a boil. Remove from the heat and let it cool and store in the refrigerator. Drink a quarter cup every couple of hours to control coughing.
