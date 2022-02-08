Flu cases in Ashtabula County are above their very low levels from last year’s flu season, but are still below levels from pre-COVID-19 years, according to health officials.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said he couldn’t believe the flu basically went away last year. “We had very little, as far as flu activity, last year,” Becker said.
The flu usually kills about 36,000 Americans every year, Becker said. The strains that have been seen in this year’s flu season have been less severe than other strains, Becker said.
There have been more cases this year than last year, Becker said.
The fear has been a severe flu season in combination with COVID-19, Becker said.
“We can’t forget about flu season,” he said.
The Ashtabula County Health Department was encouraging people to to get their flu vaccinations in order to not have to deal with a bad flu season and surge in COVID-19 cases, Becker said.
“I’m glad, the last couple years, the flu season has not been like what we normally have seen,” Becker said.
Ashtabula County Health Department Epidemiologist Allie Peterson said there has been one influenza-association hospitalization this flu season and one positive test for novel influenza A. The Ashtabula County Health Department is only notified of severely ill patients or positive tests for novel influenza cases, she said.
During the last flu season, most hospitals were testing significantly for COVID-19, and testing less for the flu, Peterson said.
Conneaut Health Commissioner Nichelle Blood said there have been no flu cases in the city this season.
“Right now, we haven’t had any,” she said. It is impossible to know what will happen in the future, though, she said.
In 2020, there were 16 hospitalizations in Conneaut due to the flu, Blood said. Numbers for last year’s flu season are not yet available, she said.
Blood encouraged people to get their flu vaccines. “If individuals want to get their flu shots, they can call us and set up an appointment to get them vaccinated for the flu,” Blood said. “It’s not too late. The flu is still around and people can still get it.”
The Ashtabula County Health Department also has flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for today, Feb. 8, and Friday, Feb. 11, at their location at 12 West Jefferson Street in Jefferson, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to information from the Ashtabula County Health Department.
