JEFFERSON — When it comes to flower power, the Barns and Buttons 4-H Club knows how to do it right.
Club members planted native perennial pollinator plants last week to help beautify the Ashtabula County fairgrounds before the fair, slated for Aug. 8-13.
Master Gardener Rees Davis helped the 4-H’ers beautify the grounds while he taught them all about pollinators. He explained why pollinators like groupings of the same plant and the aesthetic concept of planting in odd numbers of three and five.
The 4-H’ers used shovels, spades, hoes, bags of mulch and top soil to help them in their work to improve the fairgrounds.
After the planting, they watered all the newly planted flowers and plants.
They even rode around on a golf cart for work and, of course, a little fun!
Fair-goers will see the landscaping improvements on the east side of the fairgrounds near the brick restrooms, Grange Building and Floral Building.
Davis, owner of Honey Hollow Herbs on Austinburg Road in Ashtabula, said he enjoys teaching children about plants.
When he’s not teaching children about plants, he can be found Sundays at the Farmer’s Market on Bridge Street in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
